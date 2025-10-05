Left Menu

Showdown on Capitol Hill: Government Shutdown Standoff Amidst Layoff Threats

The Trump administration may initiate large-scale layoffs if compromise with congressional Democrats isn't reached in the ongoing government shutdown. As negotiations stall, President Trump and advisors prepare for potential actions to address the impasse affecting federal operations and healthcare reform discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:09 IST
The Trump administration is poised to begin mass federal worker layoffs if negotiations with congressional Democrats fail to progress, a senior White House official announced. As the partial government shutdown extends into its fifth day, the confrontation looms over discussions that may avert the layoffs.

President Trump has labeled potential job cuts as "Democrat layoffs," blaming Senate Democrats for rejecting short-term funding measures. Despite the deadlock, informal talks continue among rank-and-file Senate members in hopes of resolving the crisis, with a pivotal Senate vote anticipated on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized the importance of reopening the government, expressing willingness to address Democratic concerns if they cooperate. Meanwhile, both parties remain entrenched over healthcare reforms, with the Affordable Care Act at the center of the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

