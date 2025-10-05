Left Menu

Syria's Transitional Election: A New Dawn Amid Challenges

Syria held its first parliamentary election post-Assad era, aimed at political transition. Two-thirds of the assembly seats were elected by electoral colleges, while one-third was appointed. The election process, marked by tensions and incomplete popular voting, drew mixed reactions on democratic progress.

Syria conducted its first parliamentary election under a new transitional phase, aiming to move past the autocratic regime of Bashar Assad. Nearly a year after a rebel-led operation ended his rule, the People's Assembly faces the task of establishing a new elections law and constitution.

Security was tight across Syria as polling stations opened. The electoral process saw two-thirds of the People's Assembly seats elected from province-based colleges, while one-third were directly appointed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Despite the absence of direct popular voting, some see this as progress towards democracy.

Critics argue the election system still consolidates power within the interim government, but others believe it marks a step forward from Assad's era. Candidates and voters like Lina Daaboul, who took her role seriously, viewed this election as a national duty despite complex challenges. In Latakia, tensions persisted, highlighting ongoing sectarian challenges even as new Sunni legislators emerged victorious.

