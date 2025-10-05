Tensions Rise as Georgian PM Accuses EU of Meddling Amid Protests
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused the European Union of interfering in Georgia's internal politics following protests at the presidential palace. Riot police dispersed demonstrators with pepper spray and water cannons. The opposition claims the government is cracking down on dissent since controversial local elections.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has escalated tensions with the European Union, accusing it of meddling in the nation's political landscape. This comes in the wake of protests at the presidential palace that were forcefully dispersed by riot police.
The unrest coincided with local elections, during which opposition protests turned volatile. Authorities reported discovering a significant cache of weapons intended for subversive activities, although details remain sparse.
The EU has firmly rejected these accusations, maintaining the bloc's non-involvement in Georgia's political affairs. However, relations between Georgia and the West continue to deteriorate in light of these events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
