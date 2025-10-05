Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has escalated tensions with the European Union, accusing it of meddling in the nation's political landscape. This comes in the wake of protests at the presidential palace that were forcefully dispersed by riot police.

The unrest coincided with local elections, during which opposition protests turned volatile. Authorities reported discovering a significant cache of weapons intended for subversive activities, although details remain sparse.

The EU has firmly rejected these accusations, maintaining the bloc's non-involvement in Georgia's political affairs. However, relations between Georgia and the West continue to deteriorate in light of these events.

