Political Turmoil in France: A New Government Faces Instant Challenges

France's new prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, faces immediate political challenges after forming a new government. Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire is now the defence minister, amidst opposition to Lecornu's minority government. Instability stems from the dissolvement of the National Assembly and ongoing political divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 00:44 IST
France's political landscape has experienced a fresh upheaval with the formation of a new government under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, announced on Sunday. Lecornu, who previously served as defence minister, is now navigating the complexities of leading a minority government without stable support in Parliament.

Bruno Le Maire, returning as defence minister, will focus on French military involvement in Ukraine and addressing Russian threats. His appointment marks a significant change in the new cabinet, alongside the promotion of Roland Lescure to finance minister, amid concerns over France's economic deficit and debt.

Parliamentary opposition poses a stiff challenge to Lecornu's leadership, as the leftist and far-right parties mobilize efforts for a no-confidence vote. Lecornu seeks to avoid previous government tactics of bypassing parliamentary votes on the budget, aiming instead for broader legislative support amidst nationwide protests against spending cuts.

