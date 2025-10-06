Political Turmoil in France: A New Government Faces Instant Challenges

France's political landscape has experienced a fresh upheaval with the formation of a new government under Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, announced on Sunday. Lecornu, who previously served as defence minister, is now navigating the complexities of leading a minority government without stable support in Parliament.

Bruno Le Maire, returning as defence minister, will focus on French military involvement in Ukraine and addressing Russian threats. His appointment marks a significant change in the new cabinet, alongside the promotion of Roland Lescure to finance minister, amid concerns over France's economic deficit and debt.

Parliamentary opposition poses a stiff challenge to Lecornu's leadership, as the leftist and far-right parties mobilize efforts for a no-confidence vote. Lecornu seeks to avoid previous government tactics of bypassing parliamentary votes on the budget, aiming instead for broader legislative support amidst nationwide protests against spending cuts.

