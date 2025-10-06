Nikkei Soars: Takaichi's Election Boosts Japanese Markets
Japan’s Nikkei index surged past 47,000 points after Sanae Takaichi was elected as the ruling party's leader, poised to be the next prime minister. The market responded positively to her fiscal policies, despite uncertainty about her ability to fully implement them, given the ruling party's minority status.
Japan's Nikkei index skyrocketed past the 47,000 mark on Monday, a historic high after fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi was elected leader of the ruling party, positioning her as Japan's next prime minister. This saw the Nikkei 225 Index shooting up by 3.9% to 47,566.84, breaking past the 46,000 barrier for the first time.
The two-year Japanese government bond yields dipped by 4 basis points to 0.9% amid expectations of delayed rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. As the yen fell over 1% against both the dollar and euro, Takaichi emerged with the most pro-spending agenda among candidates to succeed hawkish Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Market strategist Hitoshi Asaoka noted the Nikkei's potential to reach 48,000 by year's end, bolstered by Takaichi's election, though the LDP's minority status could hinder policy implementation. Investors await her cabinet selections, potentially including ex-defense minister Minoru Kihara and former foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nikkei
- Japan
- stock market
- Takaichi
- economy
- policy
- BOJ
- Yen
- stocks
- investment
ALSO READ
Public Opinion and Regulatory Moves Shape U.S. Health Policy Landscape
World News Update: Earthquake, Policy Changes, and Political Movements
Naidu Leverages 'Purvodaya' to Revolutionize Andhra's Agrarian Economy
UPDATE 1-German economy ministry revises 2025 growth forecast up slightly to 0.2%, source says
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Policy on Adult Detention of Migrant Youth