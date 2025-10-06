Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the family of a Dalit youth lynched in Raebareli. Gandhi's concern highlights the normalisation of violence in India, urging justice for the tragedy. The victim's final cries for Rahul Gandhi underline the political implications of such acts in the region.

In a tragic incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to the family of a Dalit youth who was lynched in Raebareli, offering his support in their time of unimaginable loss. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) media head Pawan Khera confirmed Gandhi's solidarity with the grieving family.

Khera described the lynching as both 'heartbreaking and enraging'. He emphasized that in his final moments, the young victim called out for Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the deep connection people have with him.

Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in Parliament, has vowed that such acts of violence must be legally addressed, underscoring his dismay at the increasing normalisation of lynching in India. Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspects, accused of mistaking the victim for a drone thief.

