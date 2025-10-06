Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll Election Set for November

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the bypoll for the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan is set for November 11. This follows the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena due to his conviction in an incident from two decades ago.

The controversy stems from Meena's conviction in a case where he pointed a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate. This legal hurdle has necessitated the vacancy of the seat which Meena had won against Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya in the 2023 elections.

The nomination process begins on October 13 and continues until October 21, with withdrawal allowed until October 27. The BJP, which holds a majority with 118 seats in the 200-seat assembly, faces yet another test with this upcoming by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)