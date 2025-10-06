France's Budget Turmoil: What Lies Ahead?

France faces a political crisis as another prime minister steps down amidst fraught budget negotiations, casting uncertainty over the 2026 budget bill submission scheduled for parliament. The resignation marks the third such event within a year, underscoring the volatile nature of the nation's political landscape.

The looming deadline under French law is October 7, offering a narrow window that may force President Emmanuel Macron's administration to seek emergency budget legislation to keep the government operational. This includes authorizing spending, taxation, and borrowing until a comprehensive budget is passed, echoing the emergency measures taken the previous December.

Further compounding the situation is the potential dissolution of parliament, raising concerns over delays in passing stopgap financial measures. Calls for early elections from opposition parties could intensify the pressure, leading to an even tighter schedule for legislative actions before the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)