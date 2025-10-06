Sanctions Lifted: Horacio Cartes Exonerated by U.S. Treasury
The U.S. Treasury's OFAC has removed sanctions against former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, which were imposed due to allegations of corruption in 2023. This move marks a significant shift in U.S. policy and highlights ongoing diplomatic changes in the relationship between Paraguay and the United States.
The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has officially lifted sanctions on ex-Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, as stated on their website this Monday. The decision signifies a notable development in relations between the two nations.
Cartes had previously faced sanctions in 2023, accused of participating in corruption activities that allegedly threatened democratic frameworks. The allegations had placed him under significant international scrutiny and reflected poorly on Paraguay's political climate at the time.
This recent move by OFAC indicates a strategic diplomatic recalibration, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral engagements and signaling a transformation in how the U.S. perceives Paraguay's governance under Cartes's influence.
