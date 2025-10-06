Left Menu

Activists Deportation Sparks Global Protests

Israeli authorities deported 171 activists, including Greta Thunberg, who aimed to break the Gaza siege via an aid flotilla. Allegations of mistreatment arose, with activists on hunger strike in Israeli detention. The event triggered worldwide protests, highlighting ongoing tensions over Gaza's blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Israel

In a contentious move, Israeli authorities have deported 171 activists from diverse nations, including environmental icon Greta Thunberg, after they participated in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. The activists were detained in a maximum-security prison, spurring accusations of mistreatment.

According to Israel's foreign ministry, the deportation included citizens from Greece, Italy, France, Sweden, and several other countries. The incident has fueled international outcry, with large-scale protests erupting globally. Representatives claim that 150 individuals remain imprisoned, with some on a hunger strike to spotlight the dire conditions in Gaza.

Despite Israel's denial of any wrongdoing, testimonies from released activists narrate experiences of dehumanization and harsh treatment. The move underscores the escalating global dissent regarding the blockade of Gaza and the urgent call for humanitarian aid access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

