Bihar Gears Up for Two-Phase Assembly Elections
The Bihar assembly elections are set for November with confidence in preparedness. Vinod Singh Gunjiyal outlined the setup, including polling centres, special arrangements, and technology use. The elections involve 4.5 lakh workers and over 7.42 crore voters. Real-time updates and apps will aid the process.
Hours after the Election Commission announced the Bihar assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal expressed robust confidence in the state's election preparedness.
The elections will occur in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14, wrapping up by November 16. Gunjiyal revealed comprehensive plans encompassing 90,712 polling centres, key technological innovations, and inclusion strategies.
With 4.5 lakh election workers poised for action, the electoral machinery is ready to serve 7.42 crore voters, aided by advanced apps and digital tools for real-time updates and enhanced voter engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
