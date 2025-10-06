India's Strategic Ascent by 2047: The Jaishankar Blueprint

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's pivotal role in addressing subcontinental crises, speaking at JNU's Aravalli Summit about 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047.'

Jaishankar outlined the challenges posed by political volatility and the global shift towards competition, advocating for India's continued strategic ascent.

He called on JNU's School of International Studies to aid India's journey towards becoming a leading global power, addressing the necessity for innovation in ideas and narratives to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

