India's Strategic Ascent by 2047: The Jaishankar Blueprint

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India's crucial role in managing crises in the subcontinent, stressing the need for cooperation infrastructure amid global competition. At JNU's Aravalli Summit, he highlighted the impacts of Partition and outlined India's dynamic rise through demand, demographics, and data leading to 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:19 IST
Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's pivotal role in addressing subcontinental crises, speaking at JNU's Aravalli Summit about 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047.'

Jaishankar outlined the challenges posed by political volatility and the global shift towards competition, advocating for India's continued strategic ascent.

He called on JNU's School of International Studies to aid India's journey towards becoming a leading global power, addressing the necessity for innovation in ideas and narratives to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

