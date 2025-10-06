Tarn Taran Bypoll Heats Up: Multi-cornered Battle for Punjab's Crucial Seat

The Election Commission has announced the Tarn Taran bypoll, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest in Punjab's assembly segment. The vacancy arose following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

The election is scheduled for November 11, alongside eight other constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Counting of votes will occur on November 14.

In a significant political event, the current ruling party, AAP, which has already secured five out of six bypolls since March 2022, is striving to retain its dominance with Harmeet Singh Sandhu as its candidate. Other competitors include Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj, SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, and BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)