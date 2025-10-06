Horacio Cartes Freed: OFAC Sanctions Lifted

In a significant political development, former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes has had U.S. sanctions against him lifted. The sanctions, put in place by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2023, were removed, signaling a shift in the U.S.'s stance.

The initial sanctions were imposed due to Cartes' alleged involvement in widespread corruption, accusations he has consistently denied. Cartes has welcomed this decision with satisfaction, emphasizing his willingness to cooperate with international investigations.

Current President Santiago Pena, viewed as Cartes' protégé, has expressed strong support for U.S. initiatives at the international stage, further strengthening Paraguay's diplomatic ties with the United States.

