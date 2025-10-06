Horacio Cartes Freed: OFAC Sanctions Lifted
Former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed on him for alleged corruption. The sanctions were removed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which had previously accused Cartes of participating in corruption and obstructing investigations. Cartes welcomes the decision and reaffirms Paraguay's alliance with the U.S.
In a significant political development, former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes has had U.S. sanctions against him lifted. The sanctions, put in place by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2023, were removed, signaling a shift in the U.S.'s stance.
The initial sanctions were imposed due to Cartes' alleged involvement in widespread corruption, accusations he has consistently denied. Cartes has welcomed this decision with satisfaction, emphasizing his willingness to cooperate with international investigations.
Current President Santiago Pena, viewed as Cartes' protégé, has expressed strong support for U.S. initiatives at the international stage, further strengthening Paraguay's diplomatic ties with the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
