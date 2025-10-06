Left Menu

Horacio Cartes Freed: OFAC Sanctions Lifted

Former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed on him for alleged corruption. The sanctions were removed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which had previously accused Cartes of participating in corruption and obstructing investigations. Cartes welcomes the decision and reaffirms Paraguay's alliance with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:44 IST
Horacio Cartes Freed: OFAC Sanctions Lifted

In a significant political development, former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes has had U.S. sanctions against him lifted. The sanctions, put in place by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2023, were removed, signaling a shift in the U.S.'s stance.

The initial sanctions were imposed due to Cartes' alleged involvement in widespread corruption, accusations he has consistently denied. Cartes has welcomed this decision with satisfaction, emphasizing his willingness to cooperate with international investigations.

Current President Santiago Pena, viewed as Cartes' protégé, has expressed strong support for U.S. initiatives at the international stage, further strengthening Paraguay's diplomatic ties with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025