Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi: Politics in Times of Disaster

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused PM Narendra Modi of politicizing a natural disaster following an attack on BJP leaders. She claimed Modi's remarks on the state's law and order breached constitutional values. Banerjee defended her administration's actions during North Bengal's flood relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:33 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of politicizing a recent natural disaster.

The PM had criticized the state government following an attack on BJP leaders Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh, injured during their visit to flood-hit northern Bengal.

In a detailed post, Banerjee urged Modi to act as a national leader rather than a party leader, defending her administration's relief efforts and condemning the PM's unverified allegations against her government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

