Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi: Politics in Times of Disaster

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of politicizing a recent natural disaster.

The PM had criticized the state government following an attack on BJP leaders Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh, injured during their visit to flood-hit northern Bengal.

In a detailed post, Banerjee urged Modi to act as a national leader rather than a party leader, defending her administration's relief efforts and condemning the PM's unverified allegations against her government.

