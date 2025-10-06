Left Menu

Religious Bias Allegations in UP Hospital Spark Political Uproar

A Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur accused a doctor of refusing treatment based on her religion. The hospital denied the claims, but the issue gained political attention, with police filing an FIR against journalists who circulated the accusation video. The incident has triggered divisive political responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:51 IST
Religious Bias Allegations in UP Hospital Spark Political Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, after allegations emerged that a Muslim woman was denied medical treatment at a district hospital due to her religion. The hospital authorities have denied the allegation, sparking outrage and political debate across the state.

The woman, Shama Parveen, claimed that a doctor at the hospital said, "I will not treat a Muslim woman," instructing nurses not to assist and advising her family to seek care elsewhere. An inquiry has been launched, with authorities yet to confirm the accusations.

Political figures have expressed divergent views, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress condemning the alleged actions, while BJP representatives dismissed the claims as baseless. Meanwhile, police filed charges against two journalists for spreading the video on social media, intensifying the issue further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025