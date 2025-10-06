Religious Bias Allegations in UP Hospital Spark Political Uproar

A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, after allegations emerged that a Muslim woman was denied medical treatment at a district hospital due to her religion. The hospital authorities have denied the allegation, sparking outrage and political debate across the state.

The woman, Shama Parveen, claimed that a doctor at the hospital said, "I will not treat a Muslim woman," instructing nurses not to assist and advising her family to seek care elsewhere. An inquiry has been launched, with authorities yet to confirm the accusations.

Political figures have expressed divergent views, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress condemning the alleged actions, while BJP representatives dismissed the claims as baseless. Meanwhile, police filed charges against two journalists for spreading the video on social media, intensifying the issue further.

