Religious Bias Allegations in UP Hospital Spark Political Uproar
A Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur accused a doctor of refusing treatment based on her religion. The hospital denied the claims, but the issue gained political attention, with police filing an FIR against journalists who circulated the accusation video. The incident has triggered divisive political responses.
- Country:
- India
A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, after allegations emerged that a Muslim woman was denied medical treatment at a district hospital due to her religion. The hospital authorities have denied the allegation, sparking outrage and political debate across the state.
The woman, Shama Parveen, claimed that a doctor at the hospital said, "I will not treat a Muslim woman," instructing nurses not to assist and advising her family to seek care elsewhere. An inquiry has been launched, with authorities yet to confirm the accusations.
Political figures have expressed divergent views, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress condemning the alleged actions, while BJP representatives dismissed the claims as baseless. Meanwhile, police filed charges against two journalists for spreading the video on social media, intensifying the issue further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Maxwell Pardon Controversy
Trump's Truck Tariff: Impacts and Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Illegal Voter ID Distribution in Jubilee Hills
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Election Dates Announcement Amid SC Petition
Controversy Surrounds Bihar Elections: EC's Alleged Partiality Sparks Concern