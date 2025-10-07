Political Tempest: Modi vs Banerjee Amid North Bengal Calamity

A heated political confrontation broke out between the Centre and the state government on Monday, following an assault on two BJP leaders in landslide-hit north Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rebuked the TMC for poor law and order, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused him of politicizing the natural disaster.

The incident occurred a day after intense rains led to landslides and floods, claiming 30 lives and resulting in several missing persons across north Bengal. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh were attacked by a mob in Jalpaiguri, sparking the political upheaval amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

Banerjee criticized Modi's remarks, alleging that he breached constitutional norms by making sweeping assertions without evidence. She emphasized the need to focus on recovery over rhetoric, while the conflict highlighted tensions amid a humanitarian crisis in the region.

