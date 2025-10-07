Left Menu

Lebanon's Bold Move: Disarming Hezbollah Amid Regional Tensions

Lebanon's army chief shared plans with the government to disarm Hezbollah amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes. The initiative faces challenges due to Hezbollah's resistance and Lebanon's limited resources. Western and Arab countries have pledged support, while recent financial aid from the U.S. will bolster Lebanon's armed forces.

  • Lebanon

Lebanon's strategic decision to disarm the militant group Hezbollah was the crux of a high-level government briefing by army chief Gen. Rudolph Haikal on Monday. The military's plan is marked by secrecy, as Information Minister Paul Morcos emphasized the confidential nature of discussions.

Hezbollah has rejected the disarmament initiative, citing ongoing Israeli occupation and airstrikes as critical barriers. The group's influence waned following their last conflict with Israel, yet plans to place all arms under state control face limitations due to Lebanon's economic woes.

In response, international allies have rallied support. The United States recently allocated USD 230 million to bolster Lebanon's military efforts. Meanwhile, tensions escalated as Israeli airstrikes resulted in fatalities, intensifying the already complex regional dynamic.

