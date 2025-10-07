Left Menu

Empathy Through Screens: Vijay's Virtual Outreach to Karur Tragedy Victims

Actor-politician Vijay connected with the families of the Karur stampede victims via WhatsApp video calls to offer condolences and support. Though criticized for not visiting in person, he assured the families of his future visit. Some affected families appreciated his gesture despite the challenging circumstances.

Updated: 07-10-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:44 IST
In a move to connect with the bereaved families of the Karur stampede victims, actor-politician Vijay resorted to WhatsApp video calls, offering his heartfelt condolences and support. The tragedy in question claimed 41 lives during a political rally on September 27, leaving many questioning the rally's safety management.

Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has faced criticism for not visiting the families in person. However, he assured families through these digital interactions that he intends to visit once he clears legal hurdles and obtains necessary permissions from the authorities. Some families have expressed mixed feelings, appreciating his empathy yet wishing for in-person condolences.

The outreach has sparked debate amongst political figures, with Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan questioning Vijay's absence, suggesting that personal guilt might be a factor. Still, Vijay's efforts have been acknowledged by several families, highlighting the complex intersection of politics, empathy, and public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

