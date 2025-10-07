Tears and Turmoil: Bihar Congress Leader Condemns CJI Attack

In an emotional press conference, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram accused the RSS of instigating ideological attacks against Dalits, following an incident involving a shoe being hurled at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. Ram, the state Congress's Dalit face, shed tears as he condemned the perceived erosion of constitutional values.

Ram criticized the BJP, claiming its pursuit of replacing the Constitution with 'Manusmriti' undermines Dalit progress. He lamented the daily discrimination faced by Dalits, both within and outside the legislative framework, while also targeting NDA governments for offering mere 'election-centric tokenism' aimed at women.

Alongside him, Jharkhand minister Dipika Pandey Singh questioned the NDA's commitment to women's financial empowerment, promising substantial economic support from the Mahagathbandhan if elected. She condemned the state of education, health, and security in Bihar, citing widespread impoverishment under the NDA's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)