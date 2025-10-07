Tragedy Strikes Newly Elected Mayor in Germany

A newly elected mayor in Germany, Iris Stalzer, was left critically injured after being stabbed multiple times. The attack took place in Herdecke, a town in the Ruhr region, where Stalzer was set to take office in November. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, raising fears of politically motivated violence.

Stalzer, a 57-year-old Social Democrat and labor lawyer, has been active in local politics for years. Conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed deep concern on social media, calling for a rapid investigation into the incident and sending hopes for Stalzer's full recovery.

This attack follows a particularly bitter election campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's largest state. The case evokes the 2019 assassination of Walter Luebcke, a local government president, underlining the tense political climate. Authorities have yet to comment on the situation as they continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)