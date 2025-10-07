Global Protests Rise Against Gaza Conflict Amid Increasing Tensions

Protests against the ongoing conflict in Gaza took place in several countries on Tuesday, coinciding with the second anniversary of the Hamas attack that initiated the deadly fighting.

In Indonesia, over 1,000 activists marched to the US Embassy in Jakarta, condemning Israel's Gaza blockade and the detention of Global Sumud Flotilla activists. Authorities responded by deploying a significant police presence to ensure security.

Meanwhile, Japan witnessed demonstrations demanding a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Turkish authorities illuminated the Galata Tower with Palestinian flag colors to highlight Gaza's humanitarian crisis, underscoring widespread global disapproval of the conflict.

