Carney's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating US-Canada Trade Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit the White House for the second time in five months, amid growing pressure to address tariffs imposed by the US on key Canadian industries such as steel, autos, and other goods.

While notable analysts downplayed the likelihood of an imminent trade agreement with President Trump, the continuation of discussions itself is seen as a win. Carney, who was elected in April on a platform promising a staunch stance with Trump, aims to establish a renewed economic and security relationship during his visit.

However, Carney's approach has drawn criticism from opposition leader Pierre Poilievre for not securing a negotiated outcome by his original deadline. The meeting is also observed for any acknowledgment from Trump regarding Canada's attempts to align with US concerns, including increased defense spending.

