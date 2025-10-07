Lok Janshakti Party Sets Course for Bihar Elections

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Union minister Chirag Paswan has appointed Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti as the party's in-charge for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. State unit chief Raju Tiwary has been named as co-incharge, according to a statement from the party.

Despite not having any MLAs in the current Bihar assembly, the LJP remains keen to make its presence felt in the forthcoming elections. As an alliance partner of the ruling NDA at the Centre, they have decided to contest the assembly polls in Bihar in cooperation with the coalition.

Chirag Paswan, the party's chief, expressed confidence in his leadership team, appointing Bharti and Tiwary to oversee the party's efforts during the polls. The appointments aim to bolster the party's strategic planning and coordination among its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)