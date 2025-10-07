Left Menu

Lok Janshakti Party Sets Course for Bihar Elections

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has appointed MP Arun Bharti as the in-charge and Raju Tiwary as co-incharge for the Bihar assembly elections, following a statement by party chief Chirag Paswan. As an NDA ally, the party aims to contest the upcoming polls despite lacking representation in the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:31 IST
Lok Janshakti Party Sets Course for Bihar Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Union minister Chirag Paswan has appointed Lok Sabha MP Arun Bharti as the party's in-charge for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. State unit chief Raju Tiwary has been named as co-incharge, according to a statement from the party.

Despite not having any MLAs in the current Bihar assembly, the LJP remains keen to make its presence felt in the forthcoming elections. As an alliance partner of the ruling NDA at the Centre, they have decided to contest the assembly polls in Bihar in cooperation with the coalition.

Chirag Paswan, the party's chief, expressed confidence in his leadership team, appointing Bharti and Tiwary to oversee the party's efforts during the polls. The appointments aim to bolster the party's strategic planning and coordination among its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

 India
3
Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
EU's Steel Safeguard Revamp to Bolster Domestic Industry

EU's Steel Safeguard Revamp to Bolster Domestic Industry

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025