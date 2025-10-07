Celebrating Two Decades of Development: Vikas Saptah Kickoff in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 'Vikas Saptah' on Tuesday, commemorating 24 years of transformative development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiating in 2001 when Modi served as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

The 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya' pledge was taken by state officials, setting the tone for a week of state-wide activities, each day marked by different thematic events. The initiative aims to honor the milestone and encourage continued commitment to national progress.

A digital platform allows citizens to take pledges online. Additional festivities, including exhibitions and cultural programs, will showcase Gujarat's journey. The week will also see discussions with youth and healthcare advancements, highlighting the comprehensive impact of development policies.

