Celebrating Two Decades of Development: Vikas Saptah Kickoff in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 'Vikas Saptah' to celebrate 24 years of government development since Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. The celebration includes pledges, exhibitions, and cultural events. Citizens can participate online to receive certificates, recognizing their contribution to India's growth under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched 'Vikas Saptah' on Tuesday, commemorating 24 years of transformative development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiating in 2001 when Modi served as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

The 'Bharat Vikas Pratigya' pledge was taken by state officials, setting the tone for a week of state-wide activities, each day marked by different thematic events. The initiative aims to honor the milestone and encourage continued commitment to national progress.

A digital platform allows citizens to take pledges online. Additional festivities, including exhibitions and cultural programs, will showcase Gujarat's journey. The week will also see discussions with youth and healthcare advancements, highlighting the comprehensive impact of development policies.

