Bangladesh's Strategic Leap: Acquisition of Chinese J-10CE Jets
Bangladesh plans to acquire 20 Chinese J-10CE fighter jets at a cost of USD 2.2 billion. The deal, covering associated costs, aims to enhance national air defense by 2027. Official documents suggest phased payments lasting until 2036. The decision remains pending broader geopolitical considerations.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh is reportedly moving forward with plans to bolster its air defense capabilities by purchasing 20 Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets, as revealed by a media report on Tuesday.
The procurement, estimated at USD 2.2 billion, includes costs for training and maintenance. Unnamed government documents suggest that payments will be spread over the next decade, culminating in 2036. Official word on the deal is forthcoming, with strategic considerations being evaluated.
The initiative comes amidst global geopolitical shifts and an existing fleet of predominantly Chinese F-7 fighters in the Bangladesh Air Force. Analysts stress the importance of strategic cautiousness in international defense acquisitions.
