Americans Divided on Military Deployment in Domestic Affairs

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that a majority of Americans believe the military should only respond to external threats, reflecting discomfort with President Trump's recent domestic deployments. Trump's approval ratings dip as he faces criticism for using military forces politically. Americans prefer military neutrality in domestic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a significant portion of Americans believe military forces should solely address external threats. This comes amidst rising concerns as President Donald Trump increasingly dispatches National Guard troops to oversee U.S. cities.

The survey, conducted from Friday through Tuesday, reveals that Trump's approval rating has dropped to 40%. This decline coincides with criticism of his approach to crime and the cost of living, especially after a meeting in Virginia where he alleged an 'enemy within' and deployed troops across Democratic-led cities. Democratic leaders argue this move is politically charged and have initiated legal challenges.

Only 37% of respondents support the idea of presidents deploying troops against state objections, contrasted by 48% who oppose it. Trump's overall approval has decreased 7 points since his inauguration, stressing a nationwide desire for the military to remain politically neutral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

