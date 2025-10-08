Political Shuffle: Former Bihar Minister Resigns
Former Bihar Minister Murari Prasad Gautam resigned as MLA ahead of state assembly elections. With rumors of joining BJP, Gautam expressed no specific reasons for resigning. He had been part of the Mahagathbandhan government and then moved to NDA when JD(U) switched sides. His resignation has prompted Congress to seek his disqualification.
08-10-2025
In a surprising political move, Murari Prasad Gautam, former Minister of Bihar, has tendered his resignation as MLA just before the state's assembly elections.
Amidst speculation of a possible shift to the BJP, Gautam maintained no particular reason for stepping down, simply stating, 'I just resigned.'
His decision comes as a twist in Bihar's dynamic political landscape, where he previously served under the Mahagathbandhan government before aligning with the NDA, prompting the Congress to request his disqualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
