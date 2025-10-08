Political Shuffle: Former Bihar Minister Resigns

In a surprising political move, Murari Prasad Gautam, former Minister of Bihar, has tendered his resignation as MLA just before the state's assembly elections.

Amidst speculation of a possible shift to the BJP, Gautam maintained no particular reason for stepping down, simply stating, 'I just resigned.'

His decision comes as a twist in Bihar's dynamic political landscape, where he previously served under the Mahagathbandhan government before aligning with the NDA, prompting the Congress to request his disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)