Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts in West Bengal After Alleged Attack on BJP Leaders

Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar claims that the October 6 attack on BJP leaders in West Bengal was a pre-planned murder attempt, prompting calls for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The BJP demands a CBI probe, alleging government negligence and biased distribution of flood relief materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:12 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts in West Bengal After Alleged Attack on BJP Leaders
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has accused the West Bengal government of failing in its duty to maintain law and order after party leaders were attacked on October 6 in Jalpaiguri district. Majumdar labeled it a 'pre-planned murder attempt' and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Majumdar, Union minister of state for education, called for a CBI investigation into the incident where MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted during a visit to flood-affected areas. Suspicions of local TMC involvement have further fueled the political tensions between the parties.

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh countered the allegations, accusing the BJP of politicizing the incident. He claimed the attack resulted from villager agitation over withheld funds by the central government. Despite differing narratives, the incident escalates the ongoing political strife in the region.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
2
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

 India
4
Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025