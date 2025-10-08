Political Turmoil Erupts in West Bengal After Alleged Attack on BJP Leaders

Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has accused the West Bengal government of failing in its duty to maintain law and order after party leaders were attacked on October 6 in Jalpaiguri district. Majumdar labeled it a 'pre-planned murder attempt' and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Majumdar, Union minister of state for education, called for a CBI investigation into the incident where MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted during a visit to flood-affected areas. Suspicions of local TMC involvement have further fueled the political tensions between the parties.

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh countered the allegations, accusing the BJP of politicizing the incident. He claimed the attack resulted from villager agitation over withheld funds by the central government. Despite differing narratives, the incident escalates the ongoing political strife in the region.