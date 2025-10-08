Protesting Bus Marshals Demand Reinstatement After Job Terminations
Bus marshals protested in Delhi, demanding reinstatement nearly two years after their termination. Their dismissal in 2023 was due to objections over misuse of civil defence volunteers. They allege BJP's election promise of permanent employment remains unfulfilled. Many face financial hardships, with uncertain job prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Scores of bus marshals gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, voicing demands for their reinstatement nearly two years after their dismissal.
Their services were terminated in 2023 following objections from finance and revenue departments, claiming the deployment of civil defence volunteers as marshals was improper.
Protesters allege the BJP promised permanent employment but have failed to fulfill it, leaving many struggling with financial difficulties and limited job opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief
Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal
2 persons arrested in connection with attack on BJP lawmakers in flood-hit north Bengal: Police.
Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence
Political Tensions Rise: TMC and BJP Clash in Tripura