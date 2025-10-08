Protesting Bus Marshals Demand Reinstatement After Job Terminations

Scores of bus marshals gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, voicing demands for their reinstatement nearly two years after their dismissal.

Their services were terminated in 2023 following objections from finance and revenue departments, claiming the deployment of civil defence volunteers as marshals was improper.

Protesters allege the BJP promised permanent employment but have failed to fulfill it, leaving many struggling with financial difficulties and limited job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)