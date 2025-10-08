Left Menu

Protesting Bus Marshals Demand Reinstatement After Job Terminations

Bus marshals protested in Delhi, demanding reinstatement nearly two years after their termination. Their dismissal in 2023 was due to objections over misuse of civil defence volunteers. They allege BJP's election promise of permanent employment remains unfulfilled. Many face financial hardships, with uncertain job prospects.

Scores of bus marshals gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, voicing demands for their reinstatement nearly two years after their dismissal.

Their services were terminated in 2023 following objections from finance and revenue departments, claiming the deployment of civil defence volunteers as marshals was improper.

Protesters allege the BJP promised permanent employment but have failed to fulfill it, leaving many struggling with financial difficulties and limited job opportunities.

