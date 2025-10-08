Modi Takes Aim at Congress Over 26/11 Response, Highlights Infrastructure Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, demanding transparency about who hindered India's military response following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were linked to Pakistan.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and other infrastructure projects, Modi accused the Congress-led UPA government of weakening the fight against terrorism during their rule from 2004 to 2014.

Modi also highlighted ongoing infrastructure developments like new airports, metro lines, and integrated transport systems as markers of a developed India. He underlined these initiatives as crucial for economic growth, employment, and connectivity, positioning them as cornerstones of his governance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)