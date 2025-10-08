Left Menu

Modi Takes Aim at Congress Over 26/11 Response, Highlights Infrastructure Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for allegedly preventing India from responding militarily to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He highlighted infrastructure growth as a symbol of a developed India, emphasizing new airports and transport integration to boost connectivity and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:35 IST
Modi Takes Aim at Congress Over 26/11 Response, Highlights Infrastructure Development
Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, demanding transparency about who hindered India's military response following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were linked to Pakistan.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and other infrastructure projects, Modi accused the Congress-led UPA government of weakening the fight against terrorism during their rule from 2004 to 2014.

Modi also highlighted ongoing infrastructure developments like new airports, metro lines, and integrated transport systems as markers of a developed India. He underlined these initiatives as crucial for economic growth, employment, and connectivity, positioning them as cornerstones of his governance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

