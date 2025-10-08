Guyanese Businessmen Face Extradition to U.S. Over Gold Fraud Charges

Two prominent Guyanese businessmen, Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed, are at the center of an extradition saga, as U.S. authorities seek to bring them to Florida to face charges of fraud and money laundering in relation to gold exports. The Attorney General of Guyana confirmed that formal proceedings would start once the U.S. issues a formal request.

The duo, who helmed Mohamed's Enterprise, has been accused of reselling and transporting large quantities of Guyanese gold to Miami and Dubai using fraudulent customs documents. Azruddin Mohamed, who recently established a political party, contends the charges are politically motivated, accusing the ruling party of targeting him.

The Southern District of Florida court indictment details allegations of bribery involving Guyanese officials, enabling shipment approval with tainted customs declarations. The U.S. Treasury had already sanctioned the businessmen, highlighting the gravity of the accusations. This unfolding legal drama comes amid significant political developments, as Azruddin's party gained notable traction in Guyana's recent elections.

