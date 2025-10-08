Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

In Bihar, tensions have escalated within the ruling NDA, as disputes over seat sharing emerge ahead of assembly elections. Despite assertions by the BJP that the alliance remains strong, internal discord is evident.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha has publicly requested a "respectable" number of seats, warning that his party may abstain from the upcoming elections if demands are not met. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is seeking an increase in their seat allocation.

As assembly elections approach, with voting scheduled for November 6 and 11, and counting set for November 14, these negotiations are crucial. The NDA's ability to manage these internal challenges could prove pivotal for their electoral success.

