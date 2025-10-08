Naidu's Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: A Bold Move for Public Health

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared a renewed commitment to eliminate illicit liquor production and distribution in the state. Over the past 15 months, stringent measures have effectively blocked non-duty-paid alcohol from entering, a move praised for its positive impact on public health.

The Chief Minister instructed the excise, enforcement, and police departments to collaborate intensively in a unified operation against illegal liquor activities, ensuring comprehensive investigations and arrests. Naidu emphasized the importance of scientifically investigating every liquor-related death to uncover the truth and prevent misinformation.

In light of recent developments, officials reported new arrests, identifying multiple suspects in the Mulakalacheruvu case, where an illicit liquor factory was recently dismantled. Naidu accused YSRCP leaders of using these incidents for political misinformation, urging ministers to legally challenge false claims and cautioning media against spreading unverified information.

