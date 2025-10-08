Jan Suraaj Party's Battle Against Corruption: A Crowdfunding Campaign Launch

The Jan Suraaj Party, established by the former election strategist Prashant Kishor, has initiated a crowdfunding campaign in preparation for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday in a bid for transparency and clean governance.

Uday Singh, the party's national president, expressed grievances at a press conference, alleging that the ruling NDA government in Bihar has engaged in corrupt practices involving a staggering Rs 70,000 crore. The party has sought legal recourse by filing a case in the high court.

Additionally, Jan Suraaj has pointed fingers at Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary for his involvement in a decades-old alleged crime, seeking clarification amid ongoing political tensions. Senior lawyer YV Giri has demanded a CBI investigation, emphasizing the lack of accountability in public financial matters.