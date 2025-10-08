Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party's Battle Against Corruption: A Crowdfunding Campaign Launch

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has launched a crowdfunding platform ahead of the Bihar elections, alleging major corruption by the NDA government. Uday Singh revealed accusations of Rs 70,000 crore corruption, calling for CBI involvement, as they expose more wrongdoing in the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jan Suraaj Party, established by the former election strategist Prashant Kishor, has initiated a crowdfunding campaign in preparation for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday in a bid for transparency and clean governance.

Uday Singh, the party's national president, expressed grievances at a press conference, alleging that the ruling NDA government in Bihar has engaged in corrupt practices involving a staggering Rs 70,000 crore. The party has sought legal recourse by filing a case in the high court.

Additionally, Jan Suraaj has pointed fingers at Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary for his involvement in a decades-old alleged crime, seeking clarification amid ongoing political tensions. Senior lawyer YV Giri has demanded a CBI investigation, emphasizing the lack of accountability in public financial matters.

