Goa AAP Leader Resigns Over Opposition Disunity

Rajesh Kalangutkar, the working president of Goa's AAP, resigned due to dissatisfaction with AAP's decision to contest the 2027 polls independently, fearing it would split Opposition votes and benefit BJP. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal recently reaffirmed their solo strategy during his visit to the BJP-led state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:53 IST
In a surprising move, Rajesh Kalangutkar, the working president of Goa's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced his resignation on Wednesday, citing discontent with the party's refusal to form an alliance with other Opposition factions for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

During a recent visit to Goa, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the party's decision to independently challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state, which has been under BJP governance for 13 years. This announcement dashed hopes of a united Opposition front in Goa.

Kalangutkar, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2022 Goa assembly elections from the Mayem constituency, expressed concerns that AAP's solo approach would divide Opposition votes, inadvertently aiding the BJP. With AAP holding only two out of 40 seats in the state assembly, the strategy's potential impact is under scrutiny.

