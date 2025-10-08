Bihar NDA Shows United Front Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains fully united as seat-sharing discussions continue within a convivial atmosphere. Choudhary reassured reporters that leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other alliance heads are in active discussions.

This statement followed a cryptic message by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on social media, sparking speculation about discontent over seat-sharing negotiations. Despite this, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed allegations of dissatisfaction among NDA partners, asserting that all members, including Manjhi, are content with the proceedings.

As elections approach with two phases scheduled for November 6 and 11, strategic meetings led by BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Maurya are underway in Patna. The Election Commission's schedule also outlined a revised voter list, pointing to a dynamic electoral landscape in Bihar as November's count draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)