Bihar NDA Shows United Front Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's NDA, led by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, affirms unity as seat-sharing discussions progress seamlessly. Amid cryptic signals from Jitan Ram Manjhi, BJP assures satisfaction among alliance leaders. Key election figures, Dharmendra Pradhan and Keshav Prasad Maurya, drive preparations ahead of Bihar's crucial Assembly polls in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:15 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains fully united as seat-sharing discussions continue within a convivial atmosphere. Choudhary reassured reporters that leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other alliance heads are in active discussions.

This statement followed a cryptic message by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on social media, sparking speculation about discontent over seat-sharing negotiations. Despite this, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed allegations of dissatisfaction among NDA partners, asserting that all members, including Manjhi, are content with the proceedings.

As elections approach with two phases scheduled for November 6 and 11, strategic meetings led by BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Maurya are underway in Patna. The Election Commission's schedule also outlined a revised voter list, pointing to a dynamic electoral landscape in Bihar as November's count draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

