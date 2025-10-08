Macron Prepares for Swift PM Nomination Amid Political Stability
French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that President Emmanuel Macron is likely to nominate a new Prime Minister within 48 hours. The possibility of snap parliamentary elections is diminishing as the political situation stabilizes.
In a significant political development, French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has indicated that President Emmanuel Macron is poised to nominate a new Prime Minister within the next 48 hours. This announcement comes as the possibility of snap parliamentary elections appears to be diminishing, suggesting political stability.
Speaking on France 2, Lecornu conveyed that he had informed President Macron about the receding prospects of dissolution, highlighting a favorable political environment for appointing a new head of government.
The recent developments mark a crucial period for France's executive leadership, aligning with Macron's strategic plans amidst a stabilized political landscape.
