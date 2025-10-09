Left Menu

French Political Shuffle: Macron's Next Move

In a recent announcement, outgoing French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu anticipates President Emmanuel Macron to appoint his successor within 48 hours. Lecornu refrained from specifying a successor and ruled himself out, hinting that Macron may not dissolve parliament's lower house again soon, amidst political stalemate.

Paris | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:24 IST
Sébastien Lecornu
  • Country:
  • France

In a pivotal moment for French politics, the outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu disclosed that President Emmanuel Macron is expected to designate his successor within the next 48 hours.

Lecornu, stepping down from his role, refrained from naming any potential candidates and stated that he would not be returning to the top job, further intensifying the discussions around the political future.

With France mired in political stagnation, Lecornu's remarks indicate that Macron seems unlikely to opt for dissolving parliament's lower house at this juncture, a move considered as a potential solution to the current deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

