French Political Shuffle: Macron's Next Move

In a pivotal moment for French politics, the outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu disclosed that President Emmanuel Macron is expected to designate his successor within the next 48 hours.

Lecornu, stepping down from his role, refrained from naming any potential candidates and stated that he would not be returning to the top job, further intensifying the discussions around the political future.

With France mired in political stagnation, Lecornu's remarks indicate that Macron seems unlikely to opt for dissolving parliament's lower house at this juncture, a move considered as a potential solution to the current deadlock.

