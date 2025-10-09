France's Political Crossroads: A New Government on the Horizon

France is at a political crossroads as its caretaker Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has announced the potential formation of a new government within the next 48 hours, despite his resignation earlier this week after unveiling a new cabinet—a move marking the shortest administration in modern French history.

Lecornu, at President Emmanuel Macron's behest, is in talks with political figures from across the spectrum to forestall a snap parliamentary election. He communicated to President Macron his conviction that circumstances allow for the appointment of a new prime minister soon, indicating potential resolution to the political stalemate that has gripped the country.

The political uncertainty has rattled markets, causing unease about France's fiscal health, but Lecornu's reassurances have led to a cautious optimism, with improvements in French assets and a boost to Paris' CAC 40 index. However, Lecornu, making clear that he will not be the next prime minister, left the decision in Macron's hands, reflecting a nation in anticipation of decisive political movements.

