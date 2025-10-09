Ceasefire Talks: High-Profile Prisoner Releases in Gaza Conflict Loom

As negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza intensify, Hamas aims to secure the release of key prisoners held in Israel, such as Marwan Barghouti. Barghouti is seen as the most popular Palestinian political figure, likened to Nelson Mandela, and could play a significant role in future Palestinian politics.

The Israeli government, while pressured to release hostages taken during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, remains wary of repeating past mistakes where released prisoners returned to militant activities, as seen with Yahya Sinwar. The challenge lies in balancing humanitarian considerations with security risks.

The list of high-profile prisoners includes notorious figures like Abdullah Barghouti and Ahmed Saadat, whose release could reignite tensions. Both sides grapple with historic grievances amid mediations aiming to bring temporary peace to the region.

