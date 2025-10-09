Left Menu

IRS Furloughs 34,000 Employees Amid Government Shutdown

The U.S. IRS is furloughing more than 34,000 employees due to the government shutdown, causing taxpayer call centers to close. This affects 46% of the workforce. The furlough was prompted by a failure of Congress and the Trump administration to reach a spending agreement.

Updated: 09-10-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:43 IST
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service announced furloughs for over 34,000 employees this Wednesday, attributing the decision to the ongoing government shutdown. This measure effectively closes taxpayer call centers, impacting about 46% of the agency's workforce. The shifts in staffing include IT workers and most headquarters staff being sent home, though employees working on President Trump's tax and spending laws are exempted.

The furloughs follow a missed agreement between U.S. Congress and President Trump concerning government spending. According to IRS's statement from September 29, steps to furlough would be initiated if the shutdown extended beyond five business days, as it began October 1. IRS official David Traynor confirmed that backpay would follow the shutdown's conclusion, although the Trump administration previously questioned the automatic nature of these payments.

As the shutdown continues, Congressional efforts to resolve the issue have stalled. Democratic leaders aim to secure healthcare subsidies for 24 million Americans as part of negotiations linked to the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, AFGE National President Everett Kelley urged Congress to prioritize reopening the government over arm-wrestling on healthcare policies, calling for immediate action to end the crisis.

