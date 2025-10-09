Tensions Rise: U.S. Vessel Strike in Caribbean Sparks Controversy

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro accused the United States of escalating regional tensions after its recent bombing of a Colombian vessel in the Caribbean. According to Petro, the attack, which involved Colombian citizens, signifies aggression against all of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The incident has added strain to U.S.-Latin America relations, particularly as Petro engages with European leaders in Belgium. U.S. Senator Adam Schiff expressed opposition to further strikes, aligning with Senator Tim Kaine, and proposed blocking future military actions in the area.

With at least 21 casualties already resulting from recent strikes, the U.S. announced a suspension of diplomatic outreach to Venezuela. This decision followed President Donald Trump's authorization of the Caribbean attack, highlighting growing friction in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)