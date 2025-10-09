Seychelles Run-off Election: A Tight Race Amidst High Stakes

As voters in Seychelles prepare for a closely contested run-off election, the political atmosphere intensifies between incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan and United Seychelles party leader Patrick Herminie. The islands, an affluent nation in the Indian Ocean, occupy significant geopolitical interest and are poised on a knife-edge as both candidates vie for dominance in shaping Seychelles' future.

In the initial round, Herminie narrowly surpassed Ramkalawan, gaining 48.8% of over 64,000 votes. The election occurs amidst economic recovery efforts and pressing social issues such as climate vulnerability and drug dependency. Ramkalawan highlights his track record of steering the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, promising further social advancements and infrastructure development.

On the opposing front, Herminie, fortified by recent endorsements, seeks to reclaim comprehensive governance, advocating for changes like lowering the retirement age and halting controversial development projects. As votes are cast in phases starting Thursday, the results anticipated on Sunday will determine if Seychelles witnesses a shift in political power or retains existing leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)