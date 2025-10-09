Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan Takes Off: A Ceasefire and Hostage Deal forged

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the initial phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan. This involves a ceasefire and a hostage exchange, representing a significant step towards ending a bloody two-year conflict in Gaza.

The deal, facilitated by talks in Egypt, could reduce Israel's international isolation and address humanitarian crises in Gaza. However, critical details remain unresolved, raising concerns about the longevity of the agreement.

Successful implementation of the plan would represent a much-needed foreign policy triumph for Trump. The release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals are expected alongside further political negotiations involving key players such as Qatar and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)