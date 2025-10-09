Ceasefire Breakthrough in Middle East: A Path to Peace?

The United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock hailed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a long-awaited glimmer of hope following over 700 days of conflict. Announced by US President Donald Trump, the agreement is viewed as a critical step towards ending war and catastrophe in the region.

Baerbock underscored the importance of seizing this opportunity to not only end hostilities but also ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and release of hostages. She also emphasized the role of a permanent ceasefire in paving the way for a two-state solution, seen as vital for long-term peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Commendations were extended to the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, among others, for facilitating this significant development. However, the effective execution of the deal remains crucial, with the Israeli Cabinet set to review the list of Palestinian prisoners for release, a move believed essential to advancing peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)