Bus Fare Protest Sparks Political Tension in Hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party is ramping up its protest against increased bus fares in Hyderabad with plans for a 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' demonstration scheduled for Thursday. Key figures, including its working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, have reportedly been placed under house arrest.

As part of the agitation, the BRS aims to present a formal representation to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director, demanding an immediate rollback of the fare hike. In an online post, Rao expressed frustration over the police presence outside his residence, questioning the heavy deployment aimed at preventing him from joining the protest.

Senior BRS leader Harish Rao is also under house arrest, with significant police presence near his home, further aggravating party supporters. The BRS has criticized the Congress government for using police to obstruct the protest, whereas the police have yet to comment on claims of house arrests.

