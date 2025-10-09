Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Employment Promise for Bihar

In a bold declaration, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledged that should the INDIA bloc, led by his party, assume power in Bihar, they would enact legislation to ensure every family has a member employed in a government job within 20 days.

Criticizing the NDA's two-decade governance for its inability to provide adequate employment to the youth, Yadav highlighted that his proposed Act would be implemented in just 20 months, aiming for swift and effective execution.

Reflecting on past achievements, the former deputy chief minister pointed out that, during his brief tenure in power, five lakh jobs were generated, expressing confidence in achieving even greater results over a full term.

(With inputs from agencies.)