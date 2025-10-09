Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Employment Promise for Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, vowed to enact a law guaranteeing a government job for every family in Bihar if the INDIA bloc gains control. He criticized the NDA for failing to provide jobs over two decades and emphasized swift action within 20 days of taking office.
In a bold declaration, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledged that should the INDIA bloc, led by his party, assume power in Bihar, they would enact legislation to ensure every family has a member employed in a government job within 20 days.
Criticizing the NDA's two-decade governance for its inability to provide adequate employment to the youth, Yadav highlighted that his proposed Act would be implemented in just 20 months, aiming for swift and effective execution.
Reflecting on past achievements, the former deputy chief minister pointed out that, during his brief tenure in power, five lakh jobs were generated, expressing confidence in achieving even greater results over a full term.
