Irish Presidential Hopeful Pushes for Firm Stance on Israeli Sanctions

Catherine Connolly, the leading candidate for Ireland's presidency, demands the government strengthen its sanctions on Israeli settlements. She criticizes the coalition for yielding to U.S. corporate pressures. Connolly, backed by Sinn Fein, stresses the need for inclusive sanctions covering goods and services ahead of the presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:00 IST
Catherine Connolly, the frontrunner in the Irish presidential race, has openly criticized the government for its inaction on expanding sanctions against Israeli settlements in protest of Israel's military actions in Gaza. Connolly, an independent lawmaker with the backing of Sinn Fein, expressed her concerns before a Trump-announced ceasefire.

Connolly accused the coalition government of "dragging their feet" on the occupied territories bill, which aims to include services in the sanctions. She labeled any limitations to targeting only goods as a "capitulation to corporate interests." Ireland's president, while mostly a figurehead, can influence legislation by referring it to the supreme court.

Echoing Connolly's sentiment, Frances Black, a member of the Irish parliament, insisted on strong legislative action. The Irish government has remained silent amid criticisms and threats from U.S. lawmakers concerned about the potential impact on U.S.-Irish relations and American businesses in Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

