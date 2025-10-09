BRS Demands Immediate Rollback of Increased RTC Bus Fares in Telangana
BRS leaders, led by KT Rama Rao, demanded the rollback of increased RTC bus fares in Telangana, arguing that the government's privatization efforts disadvantage common people. The leaders submitted their protest to the TSRTC Managing Director, criticizing the government's administration and handling of public transport.
On Thursday, KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the BRS, along with fellow party members, staged a protest at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad. They demanded an immediate reversal of the recent hike in RTC bus fares, highlighting a deepening crisis affecting public transportation.
Harish Rao, a BRS leader, spoke to ANI, highlighting the inconsistency in the government's transport policy. He pointed out that while free bus services are offered to women, fare hikes unfairly burden male passengers. He also accused the Telangana administration of gradually moving towards privatizing public transport, as evidenced by a recent Rs 1500 crore loan facilitated by selling parts of Jubilee and Hyderabad Bus Stations.
KT Rama Rao criticized the state government, calling their administration a 'circus' for their inability to run a government effectively. According to him, the authorities have been arresting BRS leaders statewide, suppressing democratic protests. The BRS organized the 'Chalo Bus Bhavan' protest to demand the rollback of fare hikes, emphasizing its detrimental impact on the middle class.
